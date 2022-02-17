Montgomery County Police warning residents about blue collection box mail thieves

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also is investigating these cases alongside Montgomery County Police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are warning residents of a rise in thieves who are stealing mail out of blue collection boxes.

Police say that in the last month there have been 12 blue box mail thefts in Bethesda and Silver Spring.

Police believe that these thieves are looking for outgoing checks specifically in those big blue outdoor boxes outside of post offices. Instead of using post boxes outside, police say use post boxes located inside, directly hand your mail to a clerk, or if you are able to, make E-payments.

“If you are going to pay your bills with checks or if you are sending checks, make sure you are checking your bank account often to make sure the checks are being cleared properly,” said Lauren Ivey, MCP Civilian Public Information Officer.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also is investigating these cases alongside Montgomery County Police.