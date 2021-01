SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is seeking a female suspect who stole cash and a check from an individual at an ATM located in 10100 block of NH Ave in Silver Spring.

Need help to ID suspect: MCP asking for public’s help to identify this female suspect, who approached victim at ATM located in 10100 block of NH Ave in Silver Spring & stole victim’s cash/check. Anyone w/ info asked to call: 240-773-6800 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/ptKxo2GPaE — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 26, 2021

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call: 240-773-6800 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).