Montgomery County Police seeking suspect in home invasion, robbery

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect of a Gaithersburg home invasion and robbery.

Police say they responded to a residence on the 400 block of N. Summit Avenue on Feb. 13 at 11:43 p.m. Police say a male suspect entered the victim’s apartment through a sliding glass door, assaulted the victim and stole property.

Fire and rescue personnel treated the victim’s injuries.

Police say the victim described the suspect as a 6-foot-3 Black man weighing around 230 pounds, wearing a face mask, gloves, and all dark clothes.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories