Montgomery County Police seeking suspect in home invasion, robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect of a Gaithersburg home invasion and robbery.

Police say they responded to a residence on the 400 block of N. Summit Avenue on Feb. 13 at 11:43 p.m. Police say a male suspect entered the victim’s apartment through a sliding glass door, assaulted the victim and stole property.

Fire and rescue personnel treated the victim’s injuries.

Police say the victim described the suspect as a 6-foot-3 Black man weighing around 230 pounds, wearing a face mask, gloves, and all dark clothes.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.