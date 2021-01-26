Montgomery County Police see an increase in carjackings since pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are seeing an increase in violent carjackings, and it could be connected to indoor dining at restaurants in the county being banned.

Jumps in carjackings happen when a person quickly leaves their vehicle unattended, and a suspect takes that opportunity to steal the car.

MCP said they have seen this at the beginning of the pandemic and have continued to see this happen as more people use pick-up and delivery options for food.

“People either picking up food from restaurants or food delivery drivers are leaving their cars unattended and running when they quickly run into the restaurant, especially because restaurants in Montgomery County are closed,” public information officer Rebecca Innocenti said. “A lot of people are using those pickup services. So again, those carjackers are taking advantage of people leaving the cars running and attended.”