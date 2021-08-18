Update: Four people shot at Germantown recreation center

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Update 11:22 p.m: Four people have been shot near a basketball court in Germantown Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Police tell WDVM 25, they received the initial call around 10 p.m. for a reported shots fired at the Germantown Recreation Center. The victims have been taken to a local area hospital. There conditions are unknown.

Since then, two people have been taken into custody. As of now, they are being questioned.

Police are calling this shooting an isolated incident. There is no danger to the public.

Police continue to be on scene.

—

Montgomery County Police are responding to a shooting at a Germantown recreation center that police say left several people injured.

Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.