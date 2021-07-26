Montgomery County Police remind residents of exchange zones for online purchases from strangers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As more people continue to shop online, Montgomery County police receive reports of mail thefts and online exchanges gone wrong.

In an effort to keep residents safe, Montgomery County police are reminding the public to use Exchange Zones. These zones are located at each of the six police district stations in the lobbies and parking lots. They are designed for residents to meet up and make public transactions in a safe environment.

According to Montgomery County Police, employees will not participate in transactions or act as witnesses, but if residents feel unsafe, police will intervene.

“Our hope is by creating these zones, it will allow people to feel safer while doing these exchanges. We also want the numbers of robberies and assaults and other related crimes to reduce,” said Montgomery County Police Spokesperson Rick Goodale.

Montgomery County police say only the lobby at the second District is open to the public for exchanges – not the parking lot.