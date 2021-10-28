Montgomery County Police release video of September robbery suspect

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a gas station in Rockville, Maryland.

Around 7 a.m. on September 29th, MCPD was called to the Sunoco gas station on the 4100 block of Aspen Hill Road for a report of a burglary.

Police say the suspect broke the front door of the gas station and stole items from behind the counter. In the surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen in the parking lot, smoking a cigarette before forcing his way into the gas station.

Anyone with any information about this incident or about the suspect is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 240-773-5530.