Montgomery County Police precincts install prescription drop off boxes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Starting this week, prescription disposal boxes have been made available at the six police precincts within Montgomery county.

These secured drop off boxes allow community members to safely dispose of any prescriptions, vitamins, ointments, and more with no questions asked.

Officer Rebecca Innocenti said the boxes will be available 24-hours a day.

“A lot of people don’t know what to do with their medicine and they kind of leave them hanging around,” Innocenti said. “So we just urge people to go through your medicine cabinet, see what may still be in there, clean them out, come by our police district stations and drop them off.”

Innocenti said the dropoff boxes used to be a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual “Drug Take-Back Day,” but Montgomery County Police decided to make them a permanent safety component for the community.