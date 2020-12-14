Montgomery County Police partner with BlackRock Center for the Arts for toy drive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department and the BlackRock Center for the Arts are hosting a toy drive this week.
Drop off boxes will be located at all six of the police department’s district locations throughout the county.
The toys will go to the BlackRock, which serves as the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. The hub provides food, baby, household and COVID-19 supplies to over 1,000 families every week.
“They’re looking for toys infant to about age 13,” Rebecca Innocenti, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Police, said. “Also gift cards to stores like Target and Walmart and grocery store gift cards.”
The toy drive ends on December 17.
