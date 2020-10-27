Montgomery County Police participate in panel about positive interactions with individuals with autism

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Outreach Unit, participated in a panel discussing how those with autism and law enforcement can have positive interactions.

The panel was in partnership with Pathfinders for Autism who works to support and improve the lives of people affected by autism.

The overall goal of the panel was to provide tips to help ensure everyone’s safety in encounters that police have with those with developmental disabilities.

The discussion’s speakers ranged from law enforcement officers, to autism self-advocates, to family members of those with disabilities.

For more resources, visit their website.