Montgomery County Police Officer praised for helping children involved in domestic violence incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County police officer is being praised for how he handled a domestic violence situation on Thanksgiving night.

Officials were dispatched for a domestic violence call and found a mother with serious injuries. She fled her home with two young children, then was transported to the hospital while her husband was taken into custody.

Officers began coordinating with Child Protective Services, but in the meantime, Officer Staiger purchased diapers, formula, food, and watched after the two kids.

If your family is impacted by violence, contact the Montgomery County Crisis Center for free help at 240-777-4000.