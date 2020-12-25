Montgomery County Police Officer praised for helping children involved in domestic violence incident

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCPD reports 34 fatal crashes since beginning of 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County police officer is being praised for how he handled a domestic violence situation on Thanksgiving night.

Officials were dispatched for a domestic violence call and found a mother with serious injuries. She fled her home with two young children, then was transported to the hospital while her husband was taken into custody.

Officers began coordinating with Child Protective Services, but in the meantime, Officer Staiger purchased diapers, formula, food, and watched after the two kids.

If your family is impacted by violence, contact the Montgomery County Crisis Center for free help at 240-777-4000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories