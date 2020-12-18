Montgomery County Police Officer assaulted in unprovoked attack

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the assault of an on-duty, uniformed officer while waiting in line at a Chipotle restaurant located at 14925 Shady Grove Road in Rockville.

According to officials, Nyziere London, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Officials say London walked into Chipotle Mexican Grill around 6:48 p.m. and approached the officer, and without saying anything punched him in the face twice.

Another officer who was paying for her food in the restaurant overheard the commotion and came to the officer’s aid. Additional officers responded to the restaurant and London was placed under arrest.

Officials say London was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. The assaulted male officer, a 26-year veteran of the force, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers work hard every day to ensure that our community stays safe. Police work can often put officers in harm’s way, but I’m saddened that this unprovoked attack occurred while this officer was attempting to simply grab a quick bite to eat during his shift. This is another danger to our profession,” said Chief Marcus Jones.