Montgomery County Police K-9 Unit visits Girls Inc.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A nonprofit organization has teamed up with a local police department in Montgomery County, to teach young girls the importance of K-9’s and handlers.

“We decided to invite the Montgomery County Park police k-9 unit to Girls Inc. to teach the girls about what they do with the dogs,” said Girls Inc. executive director Maureen Grove. “How they train the dogs. Give them an opportunity to pet the search and rescue dogs and we also take every opportunity to teach the girls about different career options, especially nontraditional careers, which is being a handler or an officer at a K-9 unit.”

“I think it’s just special that the girls got to see that, interact with the dogs and interact with the police officers,” said assistant program director Emily Folk. “I think it’s always positive for them to have positive interactions with police officers because it might not necessarily be how they view them. I think it’s always great to have role models like that to come in and be that positive role model because they might not have as many positive adults in their lives.”

“Our mission here at Girls Inc. is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold,” Girls Inc. executive director Maureen Grove continued. “So the more exposure and opportunities we give them in any and every career that we can just really benefits them down the road. And just really lets them know that there are so many different opportunities for them.”

“Some of them might not know like why a police officer would need a dog for help,” assistant program director Emily Folk added. “So I’m sure that was interesting for some of them.”

“Hopefully, some of our girls, as I heard them leaving, is something that they’re very interested in. Becoming a police officer and learning how to train their own K-9 down the road.”