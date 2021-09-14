Montgomery County Police investigating robberies from cars in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating robberies from vehicles that took place on Aug. 23 in Silver Spring.

Police said that they first responded to the 13000 block of Locksley Lane around 11:30 a.m. Police said that the victim had parked his two vehicles in his driveway. When he woke up, he found that things had been stolen. The victim’s surveillance camera showed someone walking into the carport around 4:37 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with any information call 240-773-5530 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).