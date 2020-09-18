BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired into a vehicle after a traffic incident on Georgia Ave. at Gold Mine Rd. around 10:33 am.
According to officials, the vehicle of the suspect has been described as a light-colored Toyota Camry, the driver described as a Black male with a Black female passenger. Officials say a bullet fragment was found inside the victim’s vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Montgomery County police investigating report of shots fired into a vehicle
- Inaugural Loudoun Arts Film Festival puts the spotlight on local artists
- Wheeling Attorney/Small Businesses file lawsuit against Gov. Justice
- Voters show up at Arlington polls on Virginia’s first day of early in-person voting
- Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App