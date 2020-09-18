Montgomery County police investigating report of shots fired into a vehicle

BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired into a vehicle after a traffic incident on Georgia Ave. at Gold Mine Rd. around 10:33 am.

According to officials, the vehicle of the suspect has been described as a light-colored Toyota Camry, the driver described as a Black male with a Black female passenger. Officials say a bullet fragment was found inside the victim’s vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.