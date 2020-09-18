Montgomery County police investigating report of shots fired into a vehicle

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired into a vehicle after a traffic incident on Georgia Ave. at Gold Mine Rd. around 10:33 am.

According to officials, the vehicle of the suspect has been described as a light-colored Toyota Camry, the driver described as a Black male with a Black female passenger. Officials say a bullet fragment was found inside the victim’s vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories