UPDATE: Col. Zadok Magruder High School on lockdown, police investigating

UPDATE (2:31 p.m.) — Colonel Zadok Magruder High School is currently on lockdown.

Dismissal has been delayed and information will be released when available, according to the official Twitter account of the school administration.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating an incident at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School where one student has been injured.

The student has been taken to an area hospital.

MCPD says there will be more information as it becomes available.

Stick with WDVM on air and online for the latest.