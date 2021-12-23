Montgomery County Police investigating Gaithersburg bank robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery in Gaithersburg, and asking for the public’s help in locating the man responsible.

On Dec. 21 around 10:30 a.m., a man entered the M&T Bank on the 18000 block of Flower Hill way and approached a teller. He asked to have account information looked up, but did not have the identification and left after an exchange of words.

The man then returned at 11:45 a.m. demanding money and displayed a handgun. As the suspect was leaving the location, the dye pack exploded.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect involved is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call 240-773-TIPS.