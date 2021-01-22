Montgomery County Police investigate two gas station burglaries in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the burglary of two separate gas stations in Germantown, committed by the same suspects on January 3, minutes apart.

According to officials, the Freestate Gas Station located at 20650 Frederick Road was burglarized at 4:16 am and the Sunoco Gas Station location at 19235 Frederick Road was burglarized at 4:36 am. Officials say the two suspects were able to steal an ATM from one gas station.

Video surveillance of the robberies have been released and officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects pictured.

Anyone with information about these two suspects or these burglaries is asked to call the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.