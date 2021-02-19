Montgomery County Police investigate third robbery of business owners

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police report two business owners were robbed Thursday evening, which could possibly be connected to two other robberies which occurred February 7 and February 16.

Police say the owners of a restaurant in Hyatsville, drove to their home in Fairland when they were approached by two Hispanic males.

The men displayed a knife and stole a purse which contained proceeds from the restaurant.

“We want employees, employers to be vigilant and observe any suspicious activity,” MCPD Spokesperson Rebecca Innocenti said. “Certainly call police if you observe a vehicle or person and you believe them to be suspicious and you don’t feel comfortable exiting your business.”

Anyone with information on these three robberies is encouraged to contact the local authorities.