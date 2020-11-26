Montgomery County Police investigate the rape of an adult female

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the rape of an adult woman on the night of November 22 in Wheaton.

According to officials, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with short curly black hair. He is approximately 5’8″ tall and 150 to 160 pounds with tattoos on both arms and one of the tattoos is lettering on his forearm. The suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and a green jacket.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information provided that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on this incident or suspect is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5050. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.