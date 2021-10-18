Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 2021, two shootings took place on the 8300 block of Fenton Street. Detectives now believe the two incidents are related.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police–3rd District Investigative Section say, on October 16th, around 3:30 a.m., police arrived to the 8300 block of Fenton Street for the reports of multiple gunshots fired.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, no one was injured but multiple residences, businesses, and vehicles encountered numerous rounds of ammunition.

On Sunday, October 17th, around 3:20 a.m., officers received a report about an individual suffering from gunshot wounds on the 8300 block of Fenton Street.

Once police arrived they found a 35-year-old male victim from Silver Spring, suffering gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Police department.