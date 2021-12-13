Montgomery County Police investigate Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — An overnight shooting took place in downtown Silver Spring around 2 a.m. on Monday. Montgomery County police are continuing to investigate.

Police said that around 2 a.m., an off-duty officer requested police presence at the Society Bar in the 8000 block of Georgia Ave. for a fight that broke out. Shortly after, the officer reported that there were shots fired in the area.

Police responded to the area of Bonifant Street and Georgia Ave., where five businesses were struck by bullets.

There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the shots. Detectives are patrolling the neighborhood and working with local business owners to review footage and help find any suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or 240-773-TIPS.