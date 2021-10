GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are investigating the causes of several Thursday overnight outside fires in Gaithersburg.

UPDATE – @mcfrs Media Hotline 240.777.2442 – several fires in same general geographic area in Gaithersburg – Divot Pl, Delcastle Rd, Watkins Mill Cir, E Diamond Av under investigation https://t.co/oHm5Rn5P8T pic.twitter.com/GinQQYGl17 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 7, 2021

The fires took place on Divot Place, Delcastle Road, Watkins Mill Circle and East Diamond Ave, and ranged from a garage fire to a fence fire.