Montgomery County Police investigate Potomac River drowning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a drowning after the swimmer’s body was discovered almost four days after he went missing.

Responders first arrived at the Potomac River near Scott’s Run around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 31, when witnesses saw 26-year-old Franky Smith Gonzales Sapaico of Springfield, Virginia, go underwater and not resurface while swimming.

MCP-Managed Search and Operations Team officers searched for Sapaico that evening but could not find him. Police say that operations to find him continued until Thursday evening.

Police said that family members, who were also looking for him, found his body around 5:20 p.m. about half of a mile down the river from Scott’s Run, which was the believed point of entry on Monday.

MCP and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area and located the victim.