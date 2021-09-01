Montgomery County Police investigate pharmacy robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man fled the scene of a robbery Wednesday morning after filling a trash bag with medications at a pharmacy, Montgomery County Police say.

Police said that officers first responded to the 700 block of Rockville Pike around 9:50 a.m. for a robbery. A report says that the man jumped the counter, forced the employee who was there to a different part of the pharmacy and demanded pharmaceuticals. He then pulled out his white trash bag and started to fill it up before running away.

The release said that the suspect is a “black male, thin build, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, wearing an orange mask, a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, tan pants and black boots.”

Police ask that anyone with any information about this suspect or the robbery to contact them at 240-773-5070 or by submitting an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online.