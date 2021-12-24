Montgomery County Police investigate Germantown homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County is investigating the shooting death of a man in Germantown.

The shooting happened Thursday evening just before 6 p.m. on Circle Gate Road, blocks away from Seneca Valley High School. Officers entered the apartment to find 25-year-old Jahandar Rahman Darvish, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the search for a suspect in the shooting is ongoing. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident, and this is an active and ongoing investigation.