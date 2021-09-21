Montgomery County Police investigate fraud related to apartment rentals

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating two reports of fraud in a Gaithersburg apartment video. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect as well as looking for any other additional victims.

Police said that the reports happened on July 12 and July 15 at an apartment building in the 1900 block of East West Highway. A property manager first reported that a woman had fraudulently rented out an apartment in the complex to a man on July 12. The victim said that he had found the woman online, where she was posing as a leasing agent. The man had paid the security deposit and rental fees before the suspect gave him a key and he moved in.

On July 15, a second victim reported interaction with the same suspect. This victim had met with the suspect at the apartment complex, where she paid the initial security deposit. On the same day, the victim signed the lease and paid the rest of the rental fees. The suspect gave the victim a key, but when the victim went to the apartment, she found that the key did not work.

The suspect, shown in the video above, is a black woman who is around 30 to 38 years old. Detectives believe that there may be other victims. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who knows any information are asked to contact them at (240) 773-6726.