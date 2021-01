A close-up photo of police lights by night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a death in the 12000 block of Veirs Mill Road.

Police said they received a call around 9:27 p.m. reporting an assault. After responding, officers found a dead male inside the apartment with bodily trauma.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation in 12000 blk of Veirs Mill Rd. 911 call received at approx. 9:27 pm for the report of an assault in apt. Officers responded & located deceased male inside apt w/ trauma to body. No threat to public safety. Ongoing investigation. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 23, 2021