Montgomery County Police investigate attempted Rockville carjackings

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage Thursday of two suspects connected to two attempted carjackings at the Rockville Montrose Crossing shopping center last week.

MCPD reports on January 31, the two suspects approached a 65-year-old man sitting in his car at a parking garage.

Two Attempted Carjackings Committed by Same Suspects in Rockville. Anyone with info. about these 2 suspects is asked to call Crime Solvers: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The man quickly locked his car when the suspects attempted to open the door and he was able to get away safely.

About 15 minutes later, the same suspects approached another man near the Giant as he was loading groceries into his car.

Police Spokesperson Rebecca Innocenti said the suspects demanded his keys, but the carjackers didn’t know how to drive a stick.

“So one of the suspects entered the driver’s seat and when he was trying to figure out how to operate this manual transmission, the victim punched the suspect in the face,” Innocenti said. “But the second suspect displayed a knife, and that’s when the suspects fled and the driver retreated from the car.”

Innocenti said anyone with information regarding the suspects or the two carjackings are encouraged to contact Montgomery County Police.