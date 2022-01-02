Montgomery County Police investigate armed robbery of jewelry store.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating the Dec. 31 armed robbery of a jewelry store.

At around 3 p.m. officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton to a report of an armed robbery.

Detectives have determined the two suspects seen on your screen entered the grand jewelers located inside the Westfield Wheaton mall. One suspect broke into a glass display and removed a jewelry tray while the other suspect stayed by the entrance pointing a gun at employees.

One of the suspects was carrying a green and yellow backpack and wearing a black hooded jacket, dark gray Helly Hansen pants and black sneakers with white soles. The other suspect was wearing black clothing and white and black Jordan sneakers.

“We are talking with the owner of the store in order to find the suspect, but we asked the community to take a look at the pictures,” Officer Carlos Cortes explained. “If anyone has information regarding these two suspects to give us a call, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that links to the rest of these two suspects.”

Anyone with information regarding these two suspects or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).