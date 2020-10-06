Montgomery County Police investigate armed bank robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery on Tuesday at 607 N. Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg around 10:02 am.
Officials say the suspect is in custody and the weapon used has been recovered. No further details on the incident have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
