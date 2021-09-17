Montgomery County police help solve 9 year murder mystery of 19-year-old UNC student

Faith Hedgepeth, 19-years-old at the time of her murder.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – With the help of the Montgomery County Police Department, a 9 year murder investigation of Faith Hedgepeth, 19, has been solved.

Police arrested Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, 28, of Durham, N.C. on Thursday in connection with the murder of Hedgepeth.

Faith Hedgepeth

19-year-old Hedgepeth was a student at the University of North Carolina at the time of her murder in her off-campus apartment in Sept. of 2012, according to MCPD.

Detectives from the Chapel Hill Police Department continued to investigate the murder of Hedgepeth, and nine years later, with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and a Montgomery County Police officer, have arrested a suspect.

Montgomery County Police Officer Steven Smugeresky helped with DNA research in the case.

“I am extremely proud of Officer Steven Smugersky’s dedication and commitment to assist the Chapel Hill police department in their homicide investigation,” said Marcus Jones, Montgomery County police chief.

Chapel Hill Police say the homicide investigation will remain an active and ongoing case until the Durham County District Attorney tries the case in court.

