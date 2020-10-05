Montgomery County Police have charged a suspect with vehicle theft and handgun possession

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged Marquel Addison with vehicle theft and handgun-related offenses following a armed carjacking on September 30 in Gaithersburg.

