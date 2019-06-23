Montgomery County Police Department responds to President Trump’s deportation threat

Maryland

On Facebook, the Montgomery County Police Department issued a similar message to their tweet already generating over 2,000 likes, over 1,000 comments, and around 2,100 shares.

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM ) — On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that ICE would raid cities around the country; those raids have been delayed for a couple weeks.

Montgomery County police tweeted a response to the president’s threat, saying they would not participate in the ICE raids. They clarified that illegal immigrant deportation is a federal issue not a local one.

The president’s latest tweet suggests he’s giving Democrats and Republicans a chance to fix his perceived loopholes in the immigration system before another threat of deportation is issued.

