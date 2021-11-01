Montgomery County Police Department Lieutenant dies in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Lieutenant from the Montgomery County Police Department was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

Lt. Daniel John Friz who worked with the department since 2003. Police say Friz was on Route I-70 in Lisbon when his vehicle collided with a Freightliner near Route 94. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Friz was serving as Deputy Director of the Training and Education Division at the Public Safety Training Academy. He also worked for the Gaithersburg City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Friz’s colleagues say he will be remembered for his desire to help and take care of people. Chief Marcus Jones says the MCPD is better for the work Lt. Daniel Friz put in every day and night.

“If Dan thought he could help, he would help,” said Jones. “Sometimes to his own detriment, his character and dedicate to people will be an unattainable goal we can only hope to reach.”

Lt. Friz also enjoyed and perfected his craft as a bagpiper at various types of police ceremonies.

Friz is survived by his wife who is also a Montgomery County police officer and his 3 children.