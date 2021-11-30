Montgomery County police continue to search for 1-year-old

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are working to locate the missing one-year-old, Ziona Amaya, of Silver Spring.

Police said that Amaya and her mother, Sandy Barrientos, went missing on Nov. 28, but Barrientos was located safe and unharmed. Now, police say Amaya was last seen by her father Cornelius Smith at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Amaya is an infant with brown eyes and dark hair, last seen wearing a pink jacket, green pants, pink sneakers, and a pink hat. Her father is 28 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, and weighs 160 lbs. He has brown eyes, an afro, and was last known to be wearing a white hoodie.

Smith is possibly using public transportation to get Amaya and himself around the DMV area.

Police and family are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ziona Amaya and Cornelius Smith is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.