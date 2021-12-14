Montgomery County Police Chief discusses spike in crime

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In a virtual town hall, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones addressed the increase in crime happening in the county.

Chief Jones says that auto theft is currently the top crime in the county and they are now working with the FBI and ATF.

A recent committee briefing with MCP also showed a 29% increase in homicides from this time last year. Jones said that in his 36-year career, he has never seen the number of guns that they are currently recovering in the community.

“Not only of the amount of guns that we have been able to recover, but it’s also been the amount of shooting, and the amount of shots fired in some of these incidents that gives me serious concerns about safety in our community,” said Jones.

While the county has been able to solve most crimes, some remain unsolved, such as one specific case they are looking into where someone fired shots into several businesses in downtown Silver Spring.