Montgomery County Police asking for public help in identifying suspects from Bethesda car theft

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are continuing to investigate an auto theft that occurred in Bethesda on July 18th.

Investigators say the victim left her 2019 blue Toyota Corolla with Maryland license plate 3DR6046 in the 4700 block of Bethesda Avenue while she made a delivery at a nearby business. A witness then saw three suspects enter the Corolla and drive the vehicle from the area.

MCPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the location of the car to call the 2nd District Investigative Section. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.