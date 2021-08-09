Montgomery County police ask public to help identify armed robbery suspect

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on a Silver Spring bus just before midnight on July 4.

MCPD released a video of the robbery in hopes of the public helping find the suspect.

When the bus stopped at Piney Branch Road and Garland Ave., the suspect took the victim’s phone before threatening them with a knife and running off the bus towards Arliss St. Detectives believe the suspect got on the Ride On bus in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton St.

Montgomery County Crime Solvers say they may offer a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app.