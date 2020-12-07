Montgomery County Police arrest suspect for armed robbery after an attempted purchase of PlayStation 5

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police Department arrested and charged Croix Jackson with an armed robbery of an adult seller after a meet up to purchase a PlayStation 5 (PS5) from an online marketplace.

According to officials, on December 2 around 4:38 p.m. officers received a report of an armed robbery that occurred in a public parking lot in the area of Georgia Avenue and Arcola Avenue in Wheaton.