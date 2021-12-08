Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH.

The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All donations from this annual police charity ride will help support operational expenses and programs for the families at the Inn who stay at no cost.

“If we can just distract them from that situation just for a day…just give them a little bit of joy, and know that good things are gonna happen, that’s when we’ve done our job,” said Santa Claus.

Many families like the Ulbrich’s are here away from home during this special time of year for treatment. 10-year-old Matilda came all the way from Florida for an ultra-rare genetic immunodeficiency called Dock8.

“Just thank you so much for supporting, donating, and sending gifts, and financial donations to the Inn because every single thing goes to these guys,” said Matilda’s mom, Jessica Ulbrich.

This annual tradition has looked a little differently since the pandemic, the NIH says that makes it even more important they brighten their children’s days during these dark times.

“We’re so grateful that they’re able to cooperate and follow our guidelines,” said Meghan Smith, The Children’s Inn Volunteer Engagement Manager. “And we’re able to pull this event off in any unique way, but I think it’s just as meaningful for the officers that are for the kids.”

The Children’s Inn also has an Amazon holiday wish list, they are taking donating until Monday, December 13th. To donate, click here.