Montgomery County Planning Board discusses Thrive Montgomery 2050

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a long-range policy framework that’s working to build great communities in Montgomery County. The last time the county approved a long-term plan was back in 1964.

The initiative plans to address the following:

Create Complete Communities through urbanism and a mix of uses.

Achieve racial equity and social justice.

Provide attainable housing for all income levels.

Rethink single-family neighborhoods near transit.

Plan for people instead of cars.

Eradicate greenhouse gas emissions.

Prioritize great design and the importance of place.

Make corridors the place for new growth.

Develop regional solutions and strategies.

“The Thrive Montgomery 2050 virtual public hearing demonstrates that we can work together to address the long-term challenges facing our community even as we adjust to the short-term challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson. “We heard thoughtful testimony about what has worked in Montgomery County and what still needs work. Over the next few months, we will integrate and synthesize the ideas that have been put forward to create a plan that shows the path forward for housing, economic competitiveness, equity, and environmental resilience in our county.”

Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson stressed that the public record will remain open until December 10, 2020, and community members can submit written comments by email to mcp-chair@mncppc-mc.org.