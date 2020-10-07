Montgomery County passes More Housing at Metrorail Stations Act

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is working to offset its housing shortage by incentivizing developers to build on Metro property.

The More Housing at Metrorail Stations Act passed on Tuesday. The act gives 15-year, 100 percent property tax breaks to new housing developments on Metro property that includes at least 50 percent rental units.

The bill did not pass unanimously, as many bills passed by the Montgomery County Council do. This bill passed 7 to 2, with councilmember Will Jawando and council Vice President Tom Hucker voting against the decision.

During Tuesday’s afternoon session, Jawando expressed concern over the blanket policy that allows 100 percent tax breaks over 15 years for developers.

Aside from the housing impact, leaders in favor of the bill say it will have environmental benefits long term, add more affordable housing, and spur economic growth.

“We can make sure that we can create the kinds of economic activity that benefits everybody. This is not an isolated decision. This is part of a larger puzzle, a puzzle we need to continue to push forward,” said councilmember Nancy Navarro.

