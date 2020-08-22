Montgomery County Parks team up with local restaurants for picnic program

The county has made it easy to order food while enjoying nature

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new initiative has been launched in several Montgomery County parks by partnering with local take-out restaurants.

9 Montgomery County parks are participating in the “Picnic in the Park” program with signs displaying a QR code, showcasing restaurants within a 5-10 mile radius.

“Parks are a great place to be of course… and you can easily physically distance from other people,” Parks Activation Manager Kirsten Hein said. “So this is just another way to enjoy parks and support the businesses around them.”

Visit Montgomery Marketing Director Cory Van Horn said in addition to the signs, they also created designated delivery zones for drivers.

“When we were developing the initial concept, one of the things we realized is some of these parks are actually quite large,” Van Horn said. “So it could be confusing for a delivery driver to figure out where exactly to drop off the food.”

Van Horn said they will be monitoring how the community uses the new program and may consider adding new parks in the future.