Montgomery County Parks named a “Best of Bethesda” winner

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County was recently awarded for their unique outdoor spaces.

Montgomery Parks, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, was named a winner for the “Best of Bethesda 2021” award.

The award by Bethesda Magazine highlights the “great places to go, things to do more in the area.

The award recognizes the park’s dedication to creating safe spaces for people to reconnect and enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s great to be recognized for specific things we’re doing especially during the pandemic, but we have beautiful parks all over the county and we hope people will continue to enjoy them,” said Kristen Hine, Park Activation Manager.

The complete list of this year’s Best of Bethesda winners is available in the January/February 2021 issue of Bethesda Magazine.