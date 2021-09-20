Montgomery County parents, officials look forward to COVID-19 vaccinations for young children

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska’s largest hospital, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.(Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Pfizer released promising data from its clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 Monday morning, also noting the company is likely to seek an emergency authorization for the vaccine in this age group by the end of the month.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, where 97% of residents over 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the opportunity to get shots to some of the county’s youngest residents seems closer than ever. Data from the CDC suggests the overwhelming majority of Montgomery County parents are already vaccinated, now many of them are ready to get the vaccine to their kids, too,

“This is such an important step in the battle in this next phase of this virus,” said Montgomery County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz.

He’s not only excited about the news from a public health perspective, saying in a press briefing Monday, “as many of you know I have three children who fall into this age category. So I, like many families are waiting anxiously for the opportunity to do this.”

Health officials say the county is home to an estimated 58,000 to 65,000 5 to 11-year-olds. The county’s deputy health officer Dr. James Bridgers says they stand ready to roll out more shots to children when the time comes.

“We’re ready to go. We’re developing processes and practices to put in place. We’re looking at national trends and what others are doing in other jurisdictions,” Dr. Bridgers said Monday.

He says the county health department is hoping to see an FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in this age group sometime around mid-Fall. He says the school system is likely to play a big part in helping to roll out shots to young students.