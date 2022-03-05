ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County council and patrons were more than happy to reveal the grand opening of their new men’s shelter.

The Nebel street shelter has been a long-awaited project for Montgomery County officials in their efforts to try to put a stop to homelessness in the area.

“I’m really excited, but I feel like I accomplished something that’s just really important, and I hope the residents understand how important it is to be pretty much-ending homelessness in the county where people have to sleep outside,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

The shelter is a two-story office building with new interior plumbing electrical and mechanical equipment that will give the necessary services needed to meet the urgent needs of men experiencing homelessness.

Case management services will also be available to ensure every patient that walks in eventually walks out back on their feet.

“The county government engaged MCCH (Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless) and played a pivotal role in bringing our extensive operational experience to help adapt what was a large two-story office building to a state-of-the-art facility designed to help men quickly exit from homelessness into permanent housing, CEO of Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, Susie Sinclair-Smith.”

Terence Hill, who will be working closely with the shelter, was also a victim of homelessness and said this really hits home for them, and he is happy to give back what he was fortunate enough to receive.

“This is our county. This is our home, so the investment will return great dividends because, by my recovery, my community recovers, Montgomery County Interagency Commissioner on Homelessness, Terence Hill explained.” “Just to walk down the street with a smile on my face versus looking for a handout so all that investment will pay off.”

The shelter will also have a program to help well over seven hundred clients each year once it officially opens to the public on March 7.