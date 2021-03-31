Montgomery County opens mass vaccination site, keeps bus fares free

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A mass vaccination site opened at Montgomery College campus in Germantown on Wednesday morning, and those taking county transit won’t have to pay a bus fare to get there.

The MC site is Montgomery County’s first mass vaccination site.

While not starting off at “mass vaccination” capacity this week, the site will ramp up its output next week with the help of state resources.

County health officials are asking those who are eligible in Phases 1A, 1B, 1C, 2A, 2B and 2C to pre-register for an appointment online.

Up until the last few weeks, Montgomery County had been using a tiered eligibility system, different than the phase system put out by the state of Maryland. An executive order from Governor Larry Hogan now requires counties to follow along with the state’s eligibility guidelines.

For months, Montgomery County leaders pleaded with state officials for their help with a mass vaccination site in the county. Confusion and conflicting reports plagued the conversation surrounding their hopes for a site.

Last week, Governor Hogan announced the official partnership between the state and the county for the MC site.

Starting Wednesday, Montgomery County’s Ride On bus system is offering free shuttle service every 15 minutes from the Shady Grove Metro Station to the Germantown mass vaccination site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until April 9.

The shuttle system will ramp up to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. service seven days a week starting April 10.

Starting tomorrow, Ride On will be offering a FREE vaccination Shuttle that runs every 15 minutes from 8am to 5pm. Please see below for details. pic.twitter.com/tq3pA19L9E — Ride On Bus (@RideOnMCT) March 30, 2021

Ride On bus fares across the county will remain free through at least June 30, in an effort to remove barriers to vaccine access for those who rely on transit to get around, Montgomery County leaders announced Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has not collected fares on its Ride On buses since last March. MCDOT was set to resume fare collection on April 5, 2021.

A county press release says County Executive Marc Elrich directed MCDOT to not resume fare collections next week, but Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker said Elrich was not the one pushing for free fares.

“The @MoCoCouncilMD, which controls the budget for Montgomery County taxpayers, instructed @MCDOTNow to continue free bus service to help low-income county residents get vaccinated, over @MontCoExec objections,” Hucker tweeted Tuesday night, in response to the county press release.