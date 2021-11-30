Montgomery County online conversation to discuss small businesses, pandemic impact

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This Friday at 12:30 p.m., residents can participate in “Sidney’s Community Conversations” where everyone can discuss local business through zoom.

“Sidney’s Community Conversations” is a monthly series of online events where Councilmember Katz invites community businesses to join him for a fun and casual conversation. This week, Councilmember Katz will be joined by Kevin Johnson, owner of ABBA Upholstering Foam and Futons in Gaithersburg.

Residents can give their input and ask questions about plans to better local businesses in the area.

Kevin Johnson, owner of ABBA Upholstering Foam and Futons in Gaithersburg, will also discuss his businesses and his journey during the pandemic.

“ABBA Upholstering Foam and Futons is a trusted name in our community,” said Councilmember Katz. “Even a pandemic couldn’t stop their business from booming, which goes to show just how hardworking their staff is and how dedicated they are to provide quality products to customers.”

You can register here.