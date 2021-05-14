Montgomery County Officials warn residents of rat increase due to cicadas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Health officials in Montgomery County say that cicadas could possibly trigger an increase in the rat population.

During the 2004 cicada invasion, health inspectors say that they received hundreds of additional rat complaints.

Health officials believe the reason behind this is that cicadas are a popular food source. When they are gone, the rats continue to seek out other food sources. To fight this increase, there are some steps you can take to not provide extra food sources and hiding places for rats.

Do not put food out for stray animals

Get rid of any clutter on your property

Dispose of garbage sanitarily

It’s important to remember that rats can develop into a public health problem and it is unlawful in Montgomery County to allow your property to be infested.